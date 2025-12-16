battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Bp
The T 15/1 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner is sustainably manufactured from 45% recycled material* and impresses with its excellent suction power, ergonomic design and a highly efficient HEPA 14 filter.
The T 15/1 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher impresses with its sustainability, durability and attractive price-performance ratio. It is also notable for its robustness, comprehensive accessories and excellent suction power thanks to the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries (36 V). The 45 percent recycled material* used in production conserves resources and reduces energy requirements. The powerful T 15/1 Bp is characterised by its low-noise operation (57 dB[A]) and can therefore also be used in noise-sensitive locations at any time. The compact vacuum cleaner is manoeuvrable and tilt-proof, and the hopper has a capacity of 15 litres. It has a carrying handle with folding function and can be transported ergonomically and close to the body. It is also extremely robust, like the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. The crevice nozzle included in the scope of supply can always be stored within easy reach on the vacuum cleaner. An ultra-effective HEPA 14 filter is also available on request. Please bear in mind when ordering that, for this machine version, the battery and the compatible quick charger must be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled contentProduction: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Lower CO₂ emissions thanks to production from recycled material.
eco!efficiency modeSustainable thanks to reduced energy consumption. Reduces volume and noise pollution. Extends the battery runtime.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly designCan be worn close to the body for comfortable transport. Ergonomic bend and carrying handle. Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Low operating noise of just 57 dB(A)
- Ideal for work in noise-sensitive areas.
- Reduced noise pollution even at night.
- Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Low weight
- Effortless transport, even with one hand.
- Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries.
- Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself.
- Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace.
User-friendly operating concept
- Two large buttons: on/off switch and eco!efficiency mode.
- Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
- Practical parking position for neat storage.
A highly effective HEPA 14 filter can be ordered as an option
- For the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites.
- High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
Permanent main filter basket
- Durable, robust and sustainable.
- Made from reinforced fleece.
- Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable.
Integrated accessory storage
- The crevice nozzle can be conveniently stored in the machine head.
- Accessories are stored in a space-saving manner and always readily available.
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Container material
|Plastic with recycled material
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|500
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|223 / 22
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 150 (7.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 66 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 31 (7.5 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (6.0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|430 x 255 x 405
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
- Foldable Ergonomic carrying handle
- Integrated accessory storage
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Hard floors
- Carpet