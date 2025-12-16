The T 15/1 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher impresses with its sustainability, durability and attractive price-performance ratio. It is also notable for its robustness, comprehensive accessories and excellent suction power thanks to the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries (36 V). The 45 percent recycled material* used in production conserves resources and reduces energy requirements. The powerful T 15/1 Bp is characterised by its low-noise operation (57 dB[A]) and can therefore also be used in noise-sensitive locations at any time. The compact vacuum cleaner is manoeuvrable and tilt-proof, and the hopper has a capacity of 15 litres. It has a carrying handle with folding function and can be transported ergonomically and close to the body. It is also extremely robust, like the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. The crevice nozzle included in the scope of supply can always be stored within easy reach on the vacuum cleaner. An ultra-effective HEPA 14 filter is also available on request. Please bear in mind when ordering that, for this machine version, the battery and the compatible quick charger must be ordered separately.