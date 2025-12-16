Carpet vacuum sweeper CVS 65/1 Bp Pack
36 V lithium-ion battery and battery charger included: Battery powered CVS 65/1 Bp Pack carpet vacuum sweeper with efficient, two-step filter system. For medium to large surfaces.
From just one round of vacuuming, our battery powered CVS 65/1 Bp Pack carpet vacuum sweeper show its strengths, impressing users with cleaning results in no way inferior to those of an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner. The powerful 36 V lithium-ion battery facilitates up to 60 minutes of continuous operation and cleaning of around 1,800 square metres of carpet area on a single charge. The efficient, two-step filter system comprising a prefilter and a PTFE-coated flat pleated filter for dust classes L and M ensures dust-free working, while its low operating noise of just 56 dB(A) also allows for use in noise-sensitive areas. The main sweeper roller on the carpet sweeper can be precisely adjusted to the type of carpet in question. This reduces wear on the rollers, effectively prevents damage to the carpet and makes it possible to clean almost every kind of carpet – from needle fleece and short velour to loop-pile carpets and long velour. A battery and battery charger are also included onboard as standard, as well as a side brush for cleaning corners and edges together with large wheels for easy transport.
Features and benefits
Powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ 36V battery
- Up to 60 minutes of continuous operation on a single battery charge.
- Integrated holder for a second spare battery.
- Large, clearly visible and accurate display of the remaining runtime of the battery.
Two-stage filter system
- Dust-free working thanks to the automatic cleaning prefilter.
- Efficient, PTFE-coated flat pleated filter for dust classes L and M.
- Filter box is easy to remove for cleaning.
Low noise generation
- For uses in noise-sensitive areas and during normal business hours.
Excellent cleaning results
- Roller brush that can be intuitively adjusted with LED display for optimal contact pressure.
- Best cleaning results after just one round of vacuuming.
- Roller brush that can be readjusted in the event of wear and tear.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Working width (mm)
|450
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|625
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1800
|Vacuum (mbar)
|1
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Rated input power (W)
|300
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|56
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|7.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|40.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|47
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|980 x 675 x 1070
Scope of supply
- Battery: 36 V / 7.5 Ah Battery Power+ battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 36 V Battery Power+ standard charger (1 pc.)
- Accessories bag
Equipment
- Dust class: M
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
Videos
Application areas
- Office buildings
- Hotels
- Airports
- Shopping centres