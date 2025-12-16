From just one round of vacuuming, our battery powered CVS 65/1 Bp Pack carpet vacuum sweeper show its strengths, impressing users with cleaning results in no way inferior to those of an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner. The powerful 36 V lithium-ion battery facilitates up to 60 minutes of continuous operation and cleaning of around 1,800 square metres of carpet area on a single charge. The efficient, two-step filter system comprising a prefilter and a PTFE-coated flat pleated filter for dust classes L and M ensures dust-free working, while its low operating noise of just 56 dB(A) also allows for use in noise-sensitive areas. The main sweeper roller on the carpet sweeper can be precisely adjusted to the type of carpet in question. This reduces wear on the rollers, effectively prevents damage to the carpet and makes it possible to clean almost every kind of carpet – from needle fleece and short velour to loop-pile carpets and long velour. A battery and battery charger are also included onboard as standard, as well as a side brush for cleaning corners and edges together with large wheels for easy transport.