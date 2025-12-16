This vacuum allows the operator to move around quickly and easily allowing for maximum productivity. To take full advantage of this productivity, we have fitted the Vac Pac HEPA with a lightweight, ergonomic backpack harness for hours of pain-free operation. The standard HEPA-level filter ensures that this vac is leaving the air in your facility clean and healthy. Clean quietly without worrying about being a noisy distraction. Operating at a mere 67 dBA, this powerful vacuum is quiet, making it perfect for daytime cleaning. Meets your needs • HEPA filtration is now standard, providing optimum air quality by filtering with 99.9% effectiveness to 0.3 microns, • Powerful 1.7 hp motor vacuums with authority • A kit of most-used vacuum tools comes standard with the machine • The Vac Pac HEPA is constructed of tough molded polyethylene to ensure it can handle daily use Flexible • Vacuums hose is a top-mounted swivel design for left-hand and right-hand operation • The Vac Pac HEPA is available in six and ten quart capacities to accommodate different operators and job requirements Productive • Light weight and comfortable harness system makes the job easier • Vacuum Power Switch is mounted on the hip within easy view and reach of the operator • Padded hip and shoulder harness increases vacuum operators comfort • Harness has a chest strap for better weight distribution and operator comfort • Powerful 1.7 hp motor vacuums with authority • Quiet vacuum operation is perfect for daytime cleaning