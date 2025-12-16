Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic HEPA
Hygienic and economical: Our dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic HEPA impresses with high suction power, HEPA 14 filter, low weight and an excellent price-performance ratio.
Thanks to the standard HEPA 14 filter with a filtration and separation degree of 99.995 percent, our T 11/1 Classic HEPA dry vacuum cleaner also satisfies the safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas such as doctor's surgeries or hospitals. The filter withholds even tiny particles such as viruses, aerosols and germs in the range of only a few micrometres and is certified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. The robust, very durable and thus extremely economical vacuum cleaner generates a vacuum of 228 mbar/22.8 kpa from 850 W power, thus guaranteeing superb vacuuming results with very low operating noise of only 64 dB(A) at the same time. It can also be used without any problem at any time of the day where noise must be avoided. With a container volume of 11 litres, a weight of only 4.4 kg, a practical carrying handle and the ergonomic bend, the tilt-proof T 11/1 Classic HEPA is very compact, easy to transport and makes possible continuous, fatigue-free work. Accessories such as suction tube and floor nozzle can be conveniently stored on the vacuum cleaner, a fleece filter bag is also supplied.
Features and benefits
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filterFor the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas. High filtration and separation degree of 99.995% withholds tiny particles. Certified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.
Low weightEffortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use.
Very low operating noise of only 64 dB(A)Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night. Low operating noise protects the user.
Durable and robust machine design
- Easy and comfortable to transport and store.
- The robust bumper protects the machine from knocks and bumps.
- Long-lasting, robust and thus very economical machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|228 / 22.8
|Air flow (l/s)
|42
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|11
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|64
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|285 x 385 x 385
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 350 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 14 filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Cable hook
- Integrated accessory storage
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Versatile and can be used in places with high hygienic requirements
- For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
- Carpet
- Healthcare