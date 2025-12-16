Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 66/2 Wide-Area Vacuum
The wide area brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 66/2 is particularly suitable for the thorough and economical maintenance cleaning of medium-sized carpet surfaces. Due to its dual counter rotating brush rolling system, swimming stored brush head and the height adjustable handle the unit is extremely convenient and ergonomical.
The individually adjustable handle allows to push the CV 66/2 easily with one hand. In addition the unit can be stowed away and transported space-saving because of the hinged handle. The 20 m long mains cable can be stored at the integrated power cable hook. A comfortable access to the filter system is made possible by the large filter cover which can be opened widely. A paper filter change is thus simply and comfortably possible. The two roller brushes can be taken off easily.The large, wide-opening filter cover allows convenient access to the filter system. A paper filter change is easy and convenient. The two brush rollers must be removed or inserted after unlocking.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|110
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Working width (cm)
|66
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|143 / 14.3
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 52
|Container capacity (l)
|35
|Cable length (m)
|20
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|400
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|72
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1270 x 770 x 1120
Scope of supply
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper