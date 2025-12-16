Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner Sensor® S15
The Sensor S is a trusted upright vacuum with a proven reputation of reliability, performance, and ease of maintenance.
The industry’s most dependable workhorse vacuum. The Sensor S is a trusted upright vacuum with a proven reputation of reliability, performance, and ease of maintenance. With a single-motor design and a light handle weight, this machine is comfortable to operate and provides optimal performance. With 1,200 watts of power, the Sensor S’s vacuum motor pulls even more dirt and grime from your carpets. This machine utilizes a single motor to cut down on weight in order to reduce operator fatigue and increase productivity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Number of motors
|1
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|69
|Rated input power (W)
|1200
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|7.5