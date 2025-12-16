Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner Versamatic® HEPA 18
Cleaner air and cleaner floors. 14 and 18-inch upright vacuums, now standard with HEPA. The sanitary choice that lasts.
The Versamatic® HEPA combines the legendary performance and reliability of the Versamatic with HEPA grade filtration. For over 35 years we have been building the longest lasting most durable vacuums on the market. The Versamatic HEPA will ensure the life of your carpet and to improve your indoor air quality with it's standard HEPA filtration. Make the investment in a quality dual-motor machine to increase your productivity for years of trouble free service. Precision engineering and durable construction enable this vacuum to withstand years of daily use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|110 / 120
|Working width (cm)
|46
|Air flow (l/s)
|48
|Cable length (m)
|12.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.9
Scope of supply
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
Application areas
- Public sector
- Hotels
- Hospitality sector
- Retail
- Healthcare