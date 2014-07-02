XH 6 Q extension hose Quick Connect

High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility. 6 m robust DN 8 quality hose for durability. For K 2 to K 7 series from 2008 with Quick Connect adapter. Connect between spray gun and high-pressure hose.

High-pressure extension hose for gun model "Best" with Quick Connect connector. 6 m high-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility for use with pressure washers. Simply connect between gun with Quick Connect connector and high-pressure hose. Robust DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced, non-kinking hose with brass connector for durability. Extension hose for pressures of up to 180 bar and temperatures up to 60 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
6 m extension hose
  • Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Quick Connect adapter
  • Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 60
Max. pressure (bar) 180
Length (m) 6
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 245 x 245 x 55
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

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