HK 12 high-pressure hose kit

Upgrade set with 12 m high-pressure hose, high-pressure gun and Quick Connect adaptor for the K 2 toK 7 ranges. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers manufactured between 1992 and 2017 without a hose reel.

Features and benefits
Adapter
  • Simple separation of the pressure hose from the spray gun and device.
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
High-pressure hose
  • With Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment.
High-pressure gun
  • For ergonomical working.
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 60
Max. pressure (bar) 180
Length (m) 12
Colour black
Weight (kg) 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 551 x 250 x 250
