High-pressure extension rubber hose for gun model "Best" with Quick Connect adapter. 10 m extension rubber hose for greater flexibility suitable for pressure washers. Simply connect between Quick Connect gun and old high-pressure hose. Robust, high-quality hose, steel reinforced for durability. Extension hose for up to 180 bar pressure and temperatures up to 80 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for Kärcher K 3 to K 7 pressure washers from 2008, where the hose is connected to the gun per Quick Connect adapter.