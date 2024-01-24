REGISTER YOUR EXTENDED WARRANTY

Thank you for purchasing your Kärcher Professional Water Blaster. You’ve made a great choice.

We’re confident in the quality, durability and reliability of our products and we want to extend this confidence to you.

That’s why we are giving an extra 2 years of warranty on top of the existing 2 years Kärcher Commercial Warranty - 4 years of complete peace of mind.

Read T&C's >

The Form Below Is For Professional Water Blaster Customers Only

Register here if you have a Home & Garden machine.

CUSTOMER DETAILS

MACHINE DETAILS

Please indicate the part number of the machine (X.XXX-XXX.X) Can be found on the box or machine.

This can be found under the heading Serial Number on the machine sticker

Select files...

Please upload a legible copy of your receipt

* mandatory field

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