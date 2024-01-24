Professional Extended Warranty Terms and Conditions

TERMS & CONDITIONS

Kärcher Commercial Warranty

Kärcher New Zealand warrants that, subject to the exclusions and limitations below, the product will be free from defects in material and workmanship for the duration of the warranty period from the date of purchase.

When returning a defective product to the place of purchase, all goods must be returned that were supplied in the packaging at the time of sale, including accessories.

For safety and user instructions, please refer to the user guide enclosed with the product or on our website at www.karcher.co.nz

Professional Range - 2yr + 2yr Commercial Warranty (HD/HDS - When registered online)

Water blasters (purchased after 01st February 2024) will qualify to receive an extended warranty for an additional 2 years (excluding accessories). To be eligible to claim for the extended warranty the machine must be registered within 60 days of purchase (refer to the Warranty section of the website) and a logbook of the scheduled maintenance and repairs must be maintained for the duration of the warranty period.

This logbook should include the date of each service and repair, the nature of the service or repair, and be completed by an appointed and authorised Kärcher Service Agent – including the name of the agent who completed the service or repair.

To find a list of authorised Kärcher service Agents please visit our Dealer Search page. www.kaercher.com/nz/services/support/dealer-search.html

The logbook will serve as proof of regular maintenance and must be in accordance with the required routine maintenance checks as listed in your service manual handbook. This logbook will determine whether any issues that may arise during the warranty period result from manufacturing defects, improper use, or a lack of regular maintenance.

Failure to maintain this logbook may affect your warranty cover

What is covered by the warranty?

Our warranty covers manufacturing defects of a part or a part failure caused by an error in the assembly of the machine. If a defect appears in the product before the end of the warranty period and Kärcher finds the product to be defective in materials or workmanship, Kärcher will in its sole discretion replace or repair the product or defective part of the product free of charge, or

arrange for the product or the defective part of the product to be repaired or replaced by a Kärcher-appointed and authorised Service Agent free of charge.

Kärcher reserves the right to replace defective parts of the product with parts or components of similar quality, grade, and composition. Where an identical part or component is not available, goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type and condition.

Warranty Claims:

If a fault covered by the warranty occurs, the purchaser must first contact Kärcher or an authorised Kärcher distributor. Any warranty claim must be accompanied by proof of purchase and details of the alleged defect Unless otherwise agreed in writing by Kärcher, the customer must pay the cost of transporting the product to and from Kärcher or Kärcher’s Authorised Service Agent and any related insurance costs. If Kärcher accepts the customer's claim under warranty, Kärcher may reimburse the customer for reasonable transportation costs. The warranty is limited to defects in the materials or workmanship in the product and does not cover expendable parts or the replacement of parts due to fair wear and tear.

What is not covered by the warranty?