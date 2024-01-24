Professional Extended Warranty Terms and Conditions
Please find the professional extended warranty terms and conditons below.
TERMS & CONDITIONS
Kärcher Commercial Warranty
Kärcher New Zealand warrants that, subject to the exclusions and limitations below, the product will be free from defects in material and workmanship for the duration of the warranty period from the date of purchase.
When returning a defective product to the place of purchase, all goods must be returned that were supplied in the packaging at the time of sale, including accessories.
For safety and user instructions, please refer to the user guide enclosed with the product or on our website at www.karcher.co.nz
Professional Range - 2yr + 2yr Commercial Warranty (HD/HDS - When registered online)
Water blasters (purchased after 01st February 2024) will qualify to receive an extended warranty for an additional 2 years (excluding accessories). To be eligible to claim for the extended warranty the machine must be registered within 60 days of purchase (refer to the Warranty section of the website) and a logbook of the scheduled maintenance and repairs must be maintained for the duration of the warranty period.
This logbook should include the date of each service and repair, the nature of the service or repair, and be completed by an appointed and authorised Kärcher Service Agent – including the name of the agent who completed the service or repair.
To find a list of authorised Kärcher service Agents please visit our Dealer Search page. www.kaercher.com/nz/services/support/dealer-search.html
The logbook will serve as proof of regular maintenance and must be in accordance with the required routine maintenance checks as listed in your service manual handbook. This logbook will determine whether any issues that may arise during the warranty period result from manufacturing defects, improper use, or a lack of regular maintenance.
Failure to maintain this logbook may affect your warranty cover
What is covered by the warranty?
Our warranty covers manufacturing defects of a part or a part failure caused by an error in the assembly of the machine. If a defect appears in the product before the end of the warranty period and Kärcher finds the product to be defective in materials or workmanship, Kärcher will in its sole discretion replace or repair the product or defective part of the product free of charge, or
arrange for the product or the defective part of the product to be repaired or replaced by a Kärcher-appointed and authorised Service Agent free of charge.
Kärcher reserves the right to replace defective parts of the product with parts or components of similar quality, grade, and composition. Where an identical part or component is not available, goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type and condition.
Warranty Claims:
- If a fault covered by the warranty occurs, the purchaser must first contact Kärcher or an authorised Kärcher distributor.
- Any warranty claim must be accompanied by proof of purchase and details of the alleged defect
- Unless otherwise agreed in writing by Kärcher, the customer must pay the cost of transporting the product to and from Kärcher or Kärcher’s Authorised Service Agent and any related insurance costs. If Kärcher accepts the customer's claim under warranty, Kärcher may reimburse the customer for reasonable transportation costs.
- The warranty is limited to defects in the materials or workmanship in the product and does not cover expendable parts or the replacement of parts due to fair wear and tear.
What is not covered by the warranty?
- Replacement of parts caused by wear and tear
- Where RM110 or RM111 was not used to maintain the heating coil if applicable
- Mild steel coils are covered for 2 years only (no extended warranty for this item).
- The purchaser has used fitted non-genuine or non-approved parts and accessories.
- Damage caused by mineral deposits or debris in the water, Insufficient water supply, and or supply water pressure
- The damage to or failure of the product has resulted from high or low voltage, the use of an incorrectly sized extension lead, or a coiled electrical extension lead
- Failure caused by misuse/negligence/alteration/accidents or lack of regular maintenance as specified in the operator’s manual
- The product has been subject to abnormal conditions — whether of temperature, water, humidity, pressure, stress or similar
- The product has been repaired or serviced by someone other than a Kärcher authorised Service Agent
- The damage has been caused by the use of chemicals and detergents not approved by Kärcher.
- Consequential costs resulting from loss of use or time and hire costs.
- Non-Kärcher Petrol or diesel motors — these motors are warranted by the respective manufacturer
- The registered name differs from the online registration. The extended warranty will not transfer with the ownership of the product, therefore should the product be sold during the extended warranty period, the extended warranty will become null and void.