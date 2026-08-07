The NT 30/1 Ap Te H safety vacuum cleaner from Kärcher impresses with its HEPA-H 13 flat pleated filter made of fibreglass material. This allows it to be used for the extraction of highly hazardous and carcinogenic types of dust in dust class H, such as asbestos, lead and mould, which are generated in workshops and even more so on building sites during renovation work. The vacuum cleaner guarantees a filtration efficiency of 99.995% and makes light work of removing fine dust using its powerful turbine. Thanks to the integrated device socket with automatic start and antistatic system (with conductive accessories), it is ideal for extraction straight from dust-generating power tools. The vacuum cleaner can be used for a wide range of applications thanks to its high suction power: sanding and renovation work, assembly or installation work, removal of liquids or extraction from machines and systems. Since the vacuum cleaner has a hard-wearing rubberised power cable, it is ideal for use in structural work and on renovation sites.