Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 30/1 Ap Te H
NT 30/1 Ap Te H safety vacuum cleaner with guaranteed filtration efficiency of 99.995%. Ideally suited for vacuuming highly hazardous and carcinogenic dusts (dust class H).
The NT 30/1 Ap Te H safety vacuum cleaner from Kärcher impresses with its HEPA-H 13 flat pleated filter made of fibreglass material. This allows it to be used for the extraction of highly hazardous and carcinogenic types of dust in dust class H, such as asbestos, lead and mould, which are generated in workshops and even more so on building sites during renovation work. The vacuum cleaner guarantees a filtration efficiency of 99.995% and makes light work of removing fine dust using its powerful turbine. Thanks to the integrated device socket with automatic start and antistatic system (with conductive accessories), it is ideal for extraction straight from dust-generating power tools. The vacuum cleaner can be used for a wide range of applications thanks to its high suction power: sanding and renovation work, assembly or installation work, removal of liquids or extraction from machines and systems. Since the vacuum cleaner has a hard-wearing rubberised power cable, it is ideal for use in structural work and on renovation sites.
Features and benefits
Dust class H safety vacuum cleanerFiltration efficiency of 99.995%. Electronic volume flow monitoring. Ensures clean and safe workplaces.
Licensed for asbestos abatementDust class H safety vacuum cleaner. Successfully passed additional asbestos test. Tested according to TRGS 519 (Technical Rule for Hazardous Substances) for Germany.
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessoriesIncreased user safety. Dissipation of electrostatic charge. Protection against electrostatic discharge.
HEPA-13 flat pleated filter made of fibreglass material
- Removes hazardous dust, coarse dirt and liquids.
- Filter is tested in accordance with EN 60335-2-69 and EN 1822.
- Types of dust in dust class H: use safety filter set.
Semi-automatic filter cleaning Ap
- Optimum filter cleaning efficiency at the push of a button.
- Enables consistently high filter performance and suction power.
- Leads to time savings and longer filter service life.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- The power tool is easy to connect to the vacuum cleaner.
- Hassle-free operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy saving: automatic switch-off of the vacuum cleaner.
Flexible hose and power cable storage
- Power cable and hose attach securely for transport.
- For suction hoses of various lengths and diameters.
- Time-saving design and extended service life of the power cable.
Detachable filter casing
- Flat pleated filter: faster and easier cleaning.
- Regular cleaning: extended service life of the filter.
- Prevents incorrect insertion of the flat pleated filter.
Integrated accessory storage
- Anti-loss storage for transport.
- Time-saving design: accessories are quickly to hand.
- Space-saving design: no additional storage space required.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow rate (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27.3
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|17
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|525 x 370 x 560
Scope of supply
- Safety filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chromed
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adaptor
- Flat pleated filter: HEPA-13 (H13)
Equipment
- Automatic on/off switch for power tools
- Antistatic preparation
- Protection class: I
- Steering roller stop
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic filter cleaning Ap
- Dust class: H
- Container material: plastic
Videos
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class H for the safe removal of dusts which are harmful to health and/or carcinogenic
- For extracting dust from smaller power tools
- For vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt
- For vacuuming liquids and wet dirt
- For assembly and installation work
- For extracting from machines and systems
- Use on building sites and in workshops
- For removing asbestos, lead, mould, bacteria, etc.
- For applications in the construction industry, healthcare, laboratories or industry