WET AND DRY VACUUM CLEANERS
Indispensable: Karcher commerical wet and dry vacuum cleaners cope with every kind of dirt. Whether dry, damp, or wet, the right machine from Kärcher will clean simply anything.
Tact class
NT vacuums with patented Tact system for uninterrupted use with consistently high suction power - even for large amounts of fine dust. The filter cleans itself with powerful blasts of air. Tact vacuums meet the highest user requirements on construction sites and in workshops.
Ap class
The strong allround vacuum cleaners of the Ap class remove liquid and moist dirt, as well as medium-fine dust. Thanks to semi-automatic filter cleaning, the filter remains clear and the suction power high. For long and efficient working periods.
Standard class
The standard class vacuum cleaners have been designed specifically for coarse dirt and large liquid volumes. These extremely robust, durable and easy to handle machines are used by contract cleaners on a daily basis.
Safety vacuum cleaners
Kärcher safety vacuum cleaners protect the health of operators exposed to respirable fine dust or health-endangering dusts such as asbestos dust.
Special vacuum cleaners
Kärcher offers special vacuums to meet the needs of bakers and fire brigades. These fire brigade vacuums with disposal pump feature the latest safety systems; our baker vacuums are completely heat-resistant.