Water blaster HD 7/20 G Classic
Our HD 7/20 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner has a powerful petrol engine, making it possible to complete demanding cleaning applications in places without a power supply.
The construction industry, municipalities, handicraft and building cleaning benefit in particular from the self-sufficient operational availability of our mobile HD 7/20 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner. Its powerful petrol engine (EU STAGE V) makes it possible to complete cleaning tasks even in places without an external power supply; the working pressure of 200 bar, the robust crankshaft pump and a flow rate of up to 700 litres of water per hour produce outstanding results. Thanks to puncture-proof wheels and the stable tubular steel frame, the machine boasts the necessary mobility and robustness; the ergonomic push handle, the accessory storage for, for example, high-pressure hose and lance and the compact dimensions make it easy to handle and transport in the car. A large water filter and thermo and safety valve provide efficient protection for the internal components, which are also very easily accessible for servicing tasks.
Features and benefits
Independence
- Allows independence of external power sources.
- Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V.
- Convenient manual pull start.
Outstanding mobility
- Large wheels with pneumatic tyres for uneven surfaces.
- The compact and slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas.
- For excellent mobility, comfortable transport and space-saving storage – fits perfectly in a standard car.
Durable and robust
- A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage.
- Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter.
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons.
Storage possibilities for accessories
- Hose hook and accessory storage for simple storage and carrying.
- Ergonomic grip and hose storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working pressure (bar)
|200
|Max. pressure (bar)
|250
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Engine type
|G210FA
|Mobility
|High
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|40.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|47.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|878 x 538 x 702
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Power nozzle
- Water filter
Equipment
- Cage protective frame
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons