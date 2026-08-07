Water blaster HD 8/23 G Classic
Self-sufficient, mobile, powerful: HD 8/23 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner with robust crankshaft pump and petrol engine. For demanding applications in construction and municipalities.
Construction sites, public parks and other, often remote, places of use: Wherever there are no external power sources available for your demanding cleaning tasks, our HD 8/23 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner with EU STAGE V petrol engine is the perfect choice. With an hourly water volume of 800 litres, a working pressure of 230 bar and the robust crankshaft pump, the machine masters even more challenging cleaning tasks reliably. HD 8/23 G Classic is extremely user-friendly, mobile and easily transportable by car, thanks to its ergonomic push handle, practical accessory storage, compact dimensions and puncture-proof wheels. The machine also impresses with easily accessible components that are effectively protected by a large water filter and a thermo and safety valve. To prevent damage resulting from external influences, machine features a highly robust tubular steel frame.
Features and benefits
Independence
- Allows independence of external power sources.
- Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V.
- Convenient manual pull start.
Outstanding mobility
- Large wheels with pneumatic tyres for uneven surfaces.
- The compact and slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas.
- For excellent mobility, comfortable transport and space-saving storage – fits perfectly in a standard car.
Durable and robust
- A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage.
- Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter.
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons.
Storage possibilities for accessories
- Hose hook and accessory storage for simple storage and carrying.
- Ergonomic grip and hose storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working pressure (bar)
|230
|Max. pressure (bar)
|280
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Engine type
|G300FA
|Mobility
|High
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|44.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|52.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|878 x 538 x 702
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Power nozzle
- Water filter
Equipment
- Cage protective frame
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons