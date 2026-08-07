Water blaster HD 9/25 G Classic
The HD 9/25 G is the most powerful cold water high-pressure cleaner with petrol engine in our Classic range. It stands out for its self-sufficient power supply and working pressure of up to 250 bar.
With a working pressure of up to 250 bar, 900 litres of water per hour and robust crankshaft pump, the HD 9/25 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner can effortlessly master even highly demanding cleaning tasks. Thanks to the powerful EU STAGE V petrol engine, which eliminates the need for an external power supply, and equipped with a robust tubular steel frame and puncture-proof wheels, the HD 9/25 G Classic is suitable for heavy-duty use on construction sites, in handicraft, in municipalities or by building service contractors. An ergonomic push handle and very compact dimensions and accessory storage for, for example, high-pressure hose and lance, make the machine easy to handle and transport in a car. Important machine components are easily accessible for servicing tasks and effectively protected by thermo and safety valves, as well as a large water filter.
Features and benefits
Independence
- Allows independence of external power sources.
- Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V.
- Convenient manual pull start.
Outstanding mobility
- Large wheels with pneumatic tyres for uneven surfaces.
- The compact and slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas.
- For excellent mobility, comfortable transport and space-saving storage – fits perfectly in a standard car.
Durable and robust
- A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage.
- Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter.
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons.
Storage possibilities for accessories
- Hose hook and accessory storage for simple storage and carrying.
- Ergonomic grip and hose storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working pressure (bar)
|250
|Max. pressure (bar)
|300
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Engine type
|G390FA
|Mobility
|High
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|44.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|52.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|878 x 538 x 702
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Power nozzle
- Water filter
Equipment
- Cage protective frame
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons