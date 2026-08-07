Water blaster HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic A. E.

This water blaster is a robust, compact machine. It has a simple design and includes a brass cylinder head, a rotary nozzle and a hose reel.

The HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition is a robust and compact water blaster with an 840-millimetre-long stainless steel lance. It enables easy, thorough cleaning of vehicles, machines and tools as well as yards and gardens. The machine is equipped with a brass cylinder head and a high-quality steel mesh hose, which ensure low wear and tear and high robustness. The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life. Other practical benefits include the hose reel for easy hose storage and the integrated Home Base for nozzle storage. Even the most stubborn dirt can be removed with the help of the rotary nozzle. Compared to conventional screw caps, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners are quick and easy to use, while maintaining stability and durability.

Features and benefits
Water blaster HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic A. E.: Anniversary Edition
Anniversary Edition
eco!Booster for gentle and fast cleaning Cup foam lance for effortlessly applying detergent Robust stainless steel lance
Water blaster HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic A. E.: High-quality accessories
High-quality accessories
Professional rotary nozzle. Robust rubber hose with steel mesh reinforcement. Professional high-pressure gun with stainless steel valve.
Water blaster HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic A. E.: Numerous storage options
Numerous storage options
Holder for nozzle storage. Manual hose reel. Integrated cable hooks.
EASY!Lock quick-release thread
  • Short set-up times (assembly and disassembly).
  • Quick accessory replacement.
  • Intuitive operation.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500
Feed temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar) 110
Max. pressure (bar) 160
Connected load (kW) 2.2
Power cable (m) 5
Nozzle size 034
Water inlet 3/4″
Mobility cart
Colour Black
Weight without accessories (kg) 21
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 26.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 334 x 366 x 954

Scope of supply

  • Spray lance: 600 mm
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 200 bar

Equipment

  • Pressure switch-off
Water blaster HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic A. E.
Water blaster HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic A. E.
Water blaster HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic A. E.
Application areas
  • For vehicle cleaning
  • For cleaning machines and tools (on the construction site)
  • For cleaning yards and gardens (walls, paths, pavilions)
  • For spontaneous cleaning of small areas
Accessories
Cleaning agents