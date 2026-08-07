Water blaster HD 10/19-4 St H

Easy-to-operate, stationary water blaster with a high flow volume of 1,000 l/h. Robust and high-quality equipment – ideal for agriculture or the food industry.

This stationary cold water blaster impresses with its hassle-free operation, flow volume of 1,000 l/h, pressure of 190 bar; and an inlet temperature of up to 85 °C. The pump is protected by a large water filter. Not only the installation, but also the operation and maintenance are simple and user-friendly. The electronic monitoring and error indicator guarantee a high level of operational safety. Thanks to the 4-pole, low-speed electric motor, the machine has a long service life, while the crankshaft pump with high-quality brass cylinder head and the stainless steel frame and housing make the machine hard-wearing. The water blaster has a water storage tank with dry running protection and limescale protection, the empty level of the limescale protection is displayed. Detergent can also be drawn in and dosed via a valve, and an empty indicator is also provided here. Supplied without accessories, these can be selected at any point of use: pressure gauge, time counter, inlet for second detergent, automatic pressure relief and various remote controls.

Features and benefits
Water blaster HD 10/19-4 St H: High-quality equipment
High-quality equipment
Storage tank with valve, limescale protection and dry-running protection. Very robust stainless steel frame and cover. Ready for connection of remote controls.
Water blaster HD 10/19-4 St H: Durable and robust
Durable and robust
Very robust stainless steel frame and cover. 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
Water blaster HD 10/19-4 St H: Electronic monitoring for greater operating safety
Electronic monitoring for greater operating safety
Switch off in the event of water shortage, LEDs: standby, service, error. Switch-off in the case of overvoltage or low voltage range. Switch-off in the case of leaks or phase failure.
Easy to use
  • Just one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times.
  • Particularly user-friendly thanks to self-explanatory symbols. No need for time-consuming induction.
  • LEDs indicate important operating states
Comprehensive range of accessories and attachment kits
  • Pressure gauge and elapsed time counter are available as an option.
  • Automatic pressure relief is available as an option.
Detergent inlet with valve and empty indicator
  • The detergent intake system with dosing valve and empty indicator is just part of the high-quality equipment supplied as standard.
  • Optional: second inlet with valve and empty indicator.
  • Detergent dosing unit on the suction side.
Robust design for harsh working conditions
  • Designed for daily use.
  • Longer working times, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
  • The use of hot water significantly increases the cleaning efficiency.
Large integrated water filter
  • Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump.
  • Easy to use, easy to clean.
  • Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components.
Easy installation and maintenance
  • All components are quickly and easily accessible for servicing.
  • Time- and cost-saving installation on site.
  • Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
  • Available at the touch of a button, with no set-up times and transport of mobile machines.
  • The pump starts as soon as the trigger gun is activated, allowing convenient working from any supply point.
  • Permanent installation with no hazards: No contamination or loose hoses
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 1000
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 50 - 190 / 5 - 19
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 250 / 25
Feed temperature (°C) 85
Connected load (kW) 7
Fuse protection (A) 16
Power cable (m) 5
Water inlet 1″
Number of users 1
Mobility Stationary
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 89
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 98.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 800 x 605 x 600

Scope of supply

  • Servo control
  • Power nozzle
  • Frame and cover: Stainless steel
  • Ready for Servo Control
  • Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet

Equipment

  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
  • Advance pressure pump
  • Calcification protection
  • Dry-run protection
  • Large fine mesh water filter
  • Storage tank with float valve
  • Ready for remote control
  • RM1 dosing
  • Oil sight glass
  • Oil dipstick
  • Air-cooled motor
Water blaster HD 10/19-4 St H
Water blaster HD 10/19-4 St H
Water blaster HD 10/19-4 St H
Water blaster HD 10/19-4 St H
Water blaster HD 10/19-4 St H
Water blaster HD 10/19-4 St H
Application areas
  • Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
  • Ideal for applications in the food, cosmetics and chemicals industries
  • Ideal for cleaning in industrial environments, for example for cleaning production facilities
  • Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industry and agricultural area
  • Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
  • Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
  • Agriculture
  • High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
  • Ideal for car workshops, vehicle rental stores, car wash centers, building service contractors, trade professionals, small construction companies, small garages and farms, etc.
  • Industry
Accessories
Cleaning agents