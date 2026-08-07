This stationary cold water blaster for a temperature of up to 60 °C in the water inlet boasts a flow volume of 1,000 l/h and an impressive working pressure of 210 bar. The high performance enables continuous use in tough conditions, for example in the agricultural or industrial sectors. The robust housing and frame made of powder-coated steel, the stable crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and the 4-pole, low-speed electric motor with water cooling ensure robustness and a long service life. The machine also has an integrated water storage tank with dry-running protection and empty indicator. The detergent is supplied via a special inlet with a dosing valve, and the empty level is also shown by an indicator. The machine features a large rotary switch for convenient operation, and installation and maintenance work can also be carried out quickly. The accessories are not included in the scope of supply and are available at every point of use: pressure gauge and time counter, inlet for a second detergent, automatic pressure relief and remote controls.