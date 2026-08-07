Engineered for heavy-duty applications, the HD 10/25-4 S St Classic stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher impresses with optimum cleaning results, and user-friendly operation. The trigger gun, lance, 10-meter high pressure hose and power nozzle – all featuring our innovative EASY!Lock quick-release couplings for speed and ease are all included in the scope of supply. Powered by 8.8 kW motor, this machine produces up to 250 bar of working pressure and delivers an hourly flow rate of 1000 litres. Inside, the strong, easy-to-adjust crankshaft pump with its high-quality brass cylinder head and the low-speed 4-pole motor with automatic shutoff and air/water cooling are designed to ensure consistent, long-lasting and ultra-reliable operation. A high-capacity water filter protects the pump from contaminants. The ultra-sturdy steel frame facilitates quick and easy wall or floor installation and simplifies routine maintenance