Water blaster HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic

Developed for tough, stationary continuous use and optimum cleaning results: the HD 13/18-4 S St Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner is easy to use and maintain.

Ultra-simple to operate, designed for durability and ideal for tough, continuous use: the HD 13/18-4 S St. Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner utilises its 8.8 kW motor output to produce up to 180 bar of working pressure and delivers an hourly flow rate of 1300 litres. The trigger gun, lance, 10-meter high pressure hose and power nozzle are included as standard – all featuring our innovative EASY!Lock quick-release coupling for speed and ease. The strong, easy-to-adjust crankshaft pump with its high-quality brass cylinder head and the low-speed 4-pole motor with automatic shutoff and air/water cooling ensure maximum reliability for consistent and long-lasting operation. An easy-to-clean water filter provides effective protection against dirt entering the pump. The ultra-sturdy steel frame facilitates quick and easy installation and simplifies routine maintenance

Features and benefits
Water blaster HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic: Powerful and robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and pistons with ceramic sleeves
Powerful and robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and pistons with ceramic sleeves
High performance and high efficiency. Long service life and low maintenance costs. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
Water blaster HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic: Robust, stationary chassis
Robust, stationary chassis
A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Sturdy tubular steel frame protects all components. Integrated storage space for accessories.
Water blaster HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic: Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connections
Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connections
Quick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement. Robust and durable accessories. Easy to use
4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head
  • Tried-and-tested high-quality Kärcher components guarantee a long lifetime.
  • Built to last, high reliability.
  • For high performance and low maintenance costs.
Clear machine design
  • Large water filter to protect the pump.
  • Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the pump itself.
  • Filling level and quality of the oil can be checked easily using the inspection glass and dipstick.
Intuitive operation and simple maintenance
  • Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
  • Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
  • Simple operation.
Highly flexible
  • Extensive range of accessories for a wide range of applications.
  • The extensive accessory line provides for ergonomic and economical cleaning solutions for numerous applications.
  • Minimum installation effort.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 376 - 424
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 700 - 1300
Feed temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar) 50 - 180
Max. pressure (bar) 240
Connected load (kW) 8.8
Power cable (m) 5
Nozzle size 072
Water inlet 1″
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 48.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 54.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 720 x 522 x 418

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Spray lance: 840 mm
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
  • 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
  • Pressure switch-off
  • Integrated water fine filter
  • Oil sight glass
  • Brass water inlet fitting
Water blaster HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
Water blaster HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
Water blaster HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
Water blaster HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
Water blaster HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
Application areas
  • Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
  • Ideal for car dealerships, car hire companies and small service stations
  • Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
  • Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
  • High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
  • For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
  • Ideal for diverse applications in the transport and logistics sector
  • Industry
  • Agriculture
Accessories
Cleaning agents