Water blaster HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
Developed for tough, stationary continuous use and optimum cleaning results: the HD 13/18-4 S St Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner is easy to use and maintain.
Ultra-simple to operate, designed for durability and ideal for tough, continuous use: the HD 13/18-4 S St. Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner utilises its 8.8 kW motor output to produce up to 180 bar of working pressure and delivers an hourly flow rate of 1300 litres. The trigger gun, lance, 10-meter high pressure hose and power nozzle are included as standard – all featuring our innovative EASY!Lock quick-release coupling for speed and ease. The strong, easy-to-adjust crankshaft pump with its high-quality brass cylinder head and the low-speed 4-pole motor with automatic shutoff and air/water cooling ensure maximum reliability for consistent and long-lasting operation. An easy-to-clean water filter provides effective protection against dirt entering the pump. The ultra-sturdy steel frame facilitates quick and easy installation and simplifies routine maintenance
Features and benefits
Powerful and robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and pistons with ceramic sleevesHigh performance and high efficiency. Long service life and low maintenance costs. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
Robust, stationary chassisA robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Sturdy tubular steel frame protects all components. Integrated storage space for accessories.
Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connectionsQuick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement. Robust and durable accessories. Easy to use
4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head
- Tried-and-tested high-quality Kärcher components guarantee a long lifetime.
- Built to last, high reliability.
- For high performance and low maintenance costs.
Clear machine design
- Large water filter to protect the pump.
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the pump itself.
- Filling level and quality of the oil can be checked easily using the inspection glass and dipstick.
Intuitive operation and simple maintenance
- Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
- Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
- Simple operation.
Highly flexible
- Extensive range of accessories for a wide range of applications.
- The extensive accessory line provides for ergonomic and economical cleaning solutions for numerous applications.
- Minimum installation effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|376 - 424
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|700 - 1300
|Feed temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar)
|50 - 180
|Max. pressure (bar)
|240
|Connected load (kW)
|8.8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|072
|Water inlet
|1″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|48.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|54.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|720 x 522 x 418
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
- Pressure switch-off
- Integrated water fine filter
- Oil sight glass
- Brass water inlet fitting
Application areas
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
- Ideal for car dealerships, car hire companies and small service stations
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
- Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
- High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- Ideal for diverse applications in the transport and logistics sector
- Industry
- Agriculture