Ultra-simple to operate, designed for durability and ideal for tough, continuous use: the HD 13/18-4 S St. Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner utilises its 8.8 kW motor output to produce up to 180 bar of working pressure and delivers an hourly flow rate of 1300 litres. The trigger gun, lance, 10-meter high pressure hose and power nozzle are included as standard – all featuring our innovative EASY!Lock quick-release coupling for speed and ease. The strong, easy-to-adjust crankshaft pump with its high-quality brass cylinder head and the low-speed 4-pole motor with automatic shutoff and air/water cooling ensure maximum reliability for consistent and long-lasting operation. An easy-to-clean water filter provides effective protection against dirt entering the pump. The ultra-sturdy steel frame facilitates quick and easy installation and simplifies routine maintenance