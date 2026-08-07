Water blaster HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic

The HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic water blaster is sure to impress with its powerful crankshaft pumps and cermaic pistons. Mounting to a wall is possible due to a robust tubular frame construction.

The HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic is the ideal entry level machine in the range of powerful and robust water blasters from the HD Cage Classic series. It is easy to operate, can be mounted on the wall to save space and saves time and money due to shorter cleaning times. This single-phase machine with a 4-pole motoris designed for continous heavy-duty use.

Features and benefits
Water blaster HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic: Durable and reliable
Durable and reliable
4-pole electric motor Brass cylinder head and ceramic piston Reliable crankshaft pump with additional thermostat valve
Water blaster HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic: Robust and secure
Robust and secure
Robust tubular frame construction ensures optimum protection of the machine. Built-in handles for transport.
Water blaster HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic: Easy to service
Easy to service
Excellent access to all relevant components. Large water inlet filter for easy servicing.
Versatile
  • The machine can be attached to the floor or the wall.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 520 - 700
Feed temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 70 - 110 / 7 - 11
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 150 / 15
Connected load (kW) 2.9
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 50.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 60.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 640 x 360 x 500

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 600 mm
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • Anti-twist system
  • Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
Water blaster HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic
Water blaster HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor areas
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Service station cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents