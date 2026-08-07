Water blaster HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic
The HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic water blaster is sure to impress with its powerful crankshaft pumps and cermaic pistons. Mounting to a wall is possible due to a robust tubular frame construction.
The HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic is the ideal entry level machine in the range of powerful and robust water blasters from the HD Cage Classic series. It is easy to operate, can be mounted on the wall to save space and saves time and money due to shorter cleaning times. This single-phase machine with a 4-pole motoris designed for continous heavy-duty use.
Features and benefits
Durable and reliable4-pole electric motor Brass cylinder head and ceramic piston Reliable crankshaft pump with additional thermostat valve
Robust and secureRobust tubular frame construction ensures optimum protection of the machine. Built-in handles for transport.
Easy to serviceExcellent access to all relevant components. Large water inlet filter for easy servicing.
Versatile
- The machine can be attached to the floor or the wall.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|520 - 700
|Feed temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|70 - 110 / 7 - 11
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Connected load (kW)
|2.9
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|50.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|60.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|640 x 360 x 500
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 600 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Anti-twist system
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning