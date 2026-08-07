Water blaster HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
As robust as it is powerful: the HD 9/20-4 S St Classic stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner for tough cleaning applications. Assembly, operation and maintenance that is so effortless, it's child's play.
The HD 9/20-4 S St Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner is designed for consistent, long-lasting and ultra-reliable operation even under the toughest working conditions. The solidly built stationary machine is fitted with a strong, easy-to-adjust crankshaft pump with a high-quality brass cylinder head and a low-speed 4-pole motor with automatic shutoff and air/water cooling. The pump is well-protected by a built-in and easy-to-clean water filte as well. Standard equipment includes the trigger gun, lance, 10-meter high pressure hose and a power nozzle which are all included in the scope of supply. For added speed and convenience, our innovative EASY!Lock quick-release couplings make set-up and dismantling 5x faster than conventional screw connections. For the very best cleaning performance, the machine's 7 kW motor output produces up to 200 bar of working pressure, which in turn delivers an hourly flow rate of 900 litres.
Features and benefits
Powerful and robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and pistons with ceramic sleevesHigh performance and high efficiency. Long service life and low maintenance costs. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
Robust, stationary chassisA robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Long-lasting, robust and thus very economical machine. The sturdy tubular frame provides protection in continuous heavy-duty use.
Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connectionsRobust and durable accessories. Quick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement. Easy to use
Clear machine design
- Large water filter to protect the pump.
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the pump itself.
- Filling level and quality of the oil can be checked easily using the inspection glass and dipstick.
4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head
- Combines efficient water cooling with a robust air cooling system for maximum cooling output even in fluctuating ambient temperatures and water temperatures.
- Built to last, high reliability.
- Tried-and-tested high-quality Kärcher components guarantee a long lifetime.
Intuitive operation and simple maintenance
- Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
- Simple operation.
- Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
Highly flexible
- The extensive accessory line provides for ergonomic and economical cleaning solutions for numerous applications.
- Extensive range of accessories for a wide range of applications.
- Minimum installation effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|376 - 424
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|450 - 900
|Feed temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar)
|50 - 200
|Max. pressure (bar)
|260
|Connected load (kW)
|7
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|047
|Water inlet
|1″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|49.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|55.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|720 x 522 x 418
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
- Pressure switch-off
- Integrated water fine filter
- Oil sight glass
- Brass water inlet fitting
Application areas
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
- Ideal for car dealerships, car hire companies and service stations
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
- Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
- High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- Ideal for diverse applications in the transport and logistics sector
- Industry
- Agriculture