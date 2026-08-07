The HD 9/20-4 S St Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner is designed for consistent, long-lasting and ultra-reliable operation even under the toughest working conditions. The solidly built stationary machine is fitted with a strong, easy-to-adjust crankshaft pump with a high-quality brass cylinder head and a low-speed 4-pole motor with automatic shutoff and air/water cooling. The pump is well-protected by a built-in and easy-to-clean water filte as well. Standard equipment includes the trigger gun, lance, 10-meter high pressure hose and a power nozzle which are all included in the scope of supply. For added speed and convenience, our innovative EASY!Lock quick-release couplings make set-up and dismantling 5x faster than conventional screw connections. For the very best cleaning performance, the machine's 7 kW motor output produces up to 200 bar of working pressure, which in turn delivers an hourly flow rate of 900 litres.