Hose Connection Set

The connection set contains various T, I and end pieces, which extend the Kärcher Rain System® and offer connection opportunities for additional Kärcher Rain System® hoses.

The connection kit is an expansion kit for the Kärcher Rain System® efficient watering system and contains 4 T-pieces, 4 I-pieces and 5 end pieces. The T-piece connects three Kärcher Rain System® hoses or soaker hoses together, the I-piece connects two. The lateral tee of the T-piece is volume-adjustable and thus pressure-adjustable and is ideal for connection of the soaker hose. The I-piece is most suitable for affixing the soaker hose to the end of the Kärcher Rain System® hose or to connect two Kärcher Rain System® hoses. With the help of the end piece, the laid or shortened hoses can be sealed at any point. Installation of the hoses does not require tools and is extremely easy: The hose is simply pushed onto the connection or end piece and fixed with the aid of the union nut. The Kärcher Rain System® can be adapted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for need-based watering control.

Features and benefits
Extension kit for the Kärcher Rain System®
  • Extension of the Kärcher Rain System®.
T-piece with adjustable lateral tee
  • Targeted and need-based watering of plants.
  • Lateral tee as an ideal soaker hose connector.
T-piece with three connections
  • Easy connection of Kärcher Rain System® hoses and soaker hoses.
Hose stop
  • Convenient sealing of the Kärcher Rain System® hose or the soaker hose.
I-piece with two connections
  • Easy connection of Kärcher Rain System® hoses and soaker hoses.
Ergonomic design
  • Easy handling.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 4
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 103 x 101 x 33

Scope of supply

  • T-connectors with water flow regulation: 4 Piece(s)
  • I-connectors: 4 Piece(s)
  • Hose stops, large: 5 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Water volume can be regulated
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Flower beds, vegetable patches
