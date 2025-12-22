Hose Spike

The ground spike is used for laying and fixing the Kärcher Rain System® hoses and the soaker hoses. The integrated rubber ring on the attachment point ensures an optimal grip.

The ground spike is part of the Kärcher Rain System®. It reliably fixes the Kärcher Rain System® hose and the soaker hose at the desired point and creates the necessary distance to the ground. The 17 cm long ground spike has a marking tool for conveniently defining the optimal insertion depth. The rubber ring on the attachment point ensures secure fixing of the hoses. The Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering. The highly efficient Kärcher Rain System® watering system works with up to 4 bar pressure and features a 1/2" hose with drip and spray collars. The Kärcher Rain System® can be individually adapted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for need-based watering control.

Features and benefits
Sharp ground spike
  • Easy to insert into the soil.
Rubber ring for fixing
  • Kärcher Rain System® hose and soaker hose can be optimally fixed.
Robust design
  • Extremely sturdy ground spike.
Marking tool
  • Determine the optimal insertion depth.
Ergonomic design
  • Easy handling.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 24 x 25 x 169

Scope of supply

  • Hose spikes: 5 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Flower beds, vegetable patches
