Soaker Hose Set
The ready-for-connection drip hose kit (includes filter and end piece) is especially suitable for efficiently watering hedges and bushes, thanks to the even application.
The drip hose kit is a ready-for-connection complete kit and contains a particle filter, 20 m drip hose and an end piece. The water drips evenly over the entire length of the hose. Because the water is applied precisely where it is needed, hedges and bushes are optimally watered. The hose can be shortened if required and securely sealed with the end piece. The two-ply hose is free of cadmium, barium and lead and is thus harmless to health. Ideally the hose is operated with max. 2 bar. The particle filter protects the drip hose from dirt particles. The filter inlay can be removed and cleaned. There is a tap connector on the input side, which is compatible with all known click systems. The efficient Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering systems. It works with up to 4 bar pressure and can be adapted to almost any garden.
Features and benefits
Soaker hose for the Kärcher Rain System®
- Direct watering along the plants.
Includes end piece and filter
- Ready-for-connection complete kit.
- Can be combined with all known click systems
Can be extended up to 50 m
- Even application over the entire length of the hose.
Quality garden hose
- Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Free from cadmium, barium and lead
- Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Winterproof
- Hose can remain outside in winter.
Optimal pressure for soaker hose: 2 bar
- Even application over the entire length of the hose.
Can be buried
- Soaker hose can be buried under a loose layer of soil up to 5 cm deep.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Connection thread
|G3/4
|Max. pressure (bar)
|4
|Output volume at 4 bar (l/h)
|500
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|223 x 385 x 28
Scope of supply
- Hose stops, large: 1 Piece(s)
- Trickle hose: 20 m
- Particle filter: 1 Piece(s)
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Hedges
- Planting in rows
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.