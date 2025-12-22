The I-piece is part of the Kärcher Rain System®. It connects two Kärcher Rain System® hoses or soaker hoses together and allows for individual adjustment as required. The I-piece is ideal for connecting the soaker hose to the end of the Kärcher Rain System® hose or connecting two Kärcher Rain System® hoses together. The hose is extremely easy to install, without the use of tools. The hose is simply pushed onto the I-piece and fixed using a union nut. The Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering. The highly efficient watering system works with up to 4 bar pressure, features a 1/2" hose with soaker and spray collars, can be individually adapted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for needs-based watering control.