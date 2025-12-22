I - Connector

The I-piece connects two Kärcher Rain System® hoses or soaker hoses. Using the I-piece, the soaker hose, for example, can be connected to the Kärcher Rain System®.

The I-piece is part of the Kärcher Rain System®. It connects two Kärcher Rain System® hoses or soaker hoses together and allows for individual adjustment as required. The I-piece is ideal for connecting the soaker hose to the end of the Kärcher Rain System® hose or connecting two Kärcher Rain System® hoses together. The hose is extremely easy to install, without the use of tools. The hose is simply pushed onto the I-piece and fixed using a union nut. The Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering. The highly efficient watering system works with up to 4 bar pressure, features a 1/2" hose with soaker and spray collars, can be individually adapted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for needs-based watering control.

Features and benefits
I-piece with two connections
  • For connecting Kärcher Rain System® hoses and soaker hoses.
Ergonomic design
  • Easy handling.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 4
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 101 x 26 x 26

Scope of supply

  • I-connectors: 2 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Flower beds, vegetable patches
Accessories
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited