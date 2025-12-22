Particle filter
The particle filter reliably protects the Kärcher Rain System® from dirt particles. The filter inlay can conveniently and easily be removed and cleaned.
The particle filter protects the Kärcher Rain System® from dirt particles. The filter is attached to the end of the feeder hose at the junction with the Kärcher Rain System®. The filter inlay can easily be removed and cleaned at any time. There is a tap connector on the input side, which is compatible with all known click systems. The output side forms the connection for the Kärcher Rain System® hose or the soaker hose. The hoses are simply attached directly and fixed using the union nut, without the need for tools. The efficient Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering systems. The system works with up to 4 bar pressure, can be individually adapted to almost any type of garden and works perfectly together with the SensoTimer for needs-based watering control.
Features and benefits
Integrated filter
Removable filter inlay
Ergonomic design
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|G3/4
|Max. pressure (bar)
|4
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|179 x 47 x 47
Scope of supply
- G3/4 tap adaptor
Equipment
- Includes connection for Kärcher Rain System® hose
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
