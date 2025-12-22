Pressure Reducer & Particle Filter
The pressure reducer with filter reduces the input pressure from max. 12 bar to an optimal 4 bar for the Kärcher Rain System®. The filter protects the Kärcher Rain System® from dirt particles.
The pressure reducer with filter is part of the Kärcher Rain System®. It reduces the input pressure from max. 12 bar to an output pressure of 4 bar and is installed between the feeder hose and Kärcher Rain System®. The particle filter protects the system from dirt particles. The filter inlay can be easily removed and cleaned. There is a tap connector on the input side, which is compatible with all known click systems. The output side is the connection for the Kärcher Rain System® hose or the soaker hose. The hoses are attached directly and fixed using a union nut, without any need for tools. The efficient Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering systems. It works with up to 4 bar pressure, can be individually adapted to almost any type of garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for needs-based watering control.
Features and benefits
Integrated filter
- Protection of the Kärcher Rain System® against dirt particles.
Integrated pressure reducer
- Reduces input pressure from max. 12 bar to 4 bar output pressure.
Removable filter inlay
- Filter is easy to clean.
Ergonomic design
- Easy handling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|G3/4
|Max. pressure (bar)
|12
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 470 x 470
Scope of supply
- G3/4 tap adaptor
- Includes filter
Equipment
- Includes connection for Kärcher Rain System® hose
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
