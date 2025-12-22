Pressure Reducer & Particle Filter

The pressure reducer with filter reduces the input pressure from max. 12 bar to an optimal 4 bar for the Kärcher Rain System®. The filter protects the Kärcher Rain System® from dirt particles.

The pressure reducer with filter is part of the Kärcher Rain System®. It reduces the input pressure from max. 12 bar to an output pressure of 4 bar and is installed between the feeder hose and Kärcher Rain System®. The particle filter protects the system from dirt particles. The filter inlay can be easily removed and cleaned. There is a tap connector on the input side, which is compatible with all known click systems. The output side is the connection for the Kärcher Rain System® hose or the soaker hose. The hoses are attached directly and fixed using a union nut, without any need for tools. The efficient Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering systems. It works with up to 4 bar pressure, can be individually adapted to almost any type of garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for needs-based watering control.

Features and benefits
Integrated filter
  • Protection of the Kärcher Rain System® against dirt particles.
Integrated pressure reducer
  • Reduces input pressure from max. 12 bar to 4 bar output pressure.
Removable filter inlay
  • Filter is easy to clean.
Ergonomic design
  • Easy handling.
Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread G3/4
Max. pressure (bar) 12
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 x 470 x 470

Scope of supply

  • G3/4 tap adaptor
  • Includes filter

Equipment

  • Includes connection for Kärcher Rain System® hose
Videos
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Flower beds, vegetable patches
Accessories
