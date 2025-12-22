The pressure reducer with filter is part of the Kärcher Rain System®. It reduces the input pressure from max. 12 bar to an output pressure of 4 bar and is installed between the feeder hose and Kärcher Rain System®. The particle filter protects the system from dirt particles. The filter inlay can be easily removed and cleaned. There is a tap connector on the input side, which is compatible with all known click systems. The output side is the connection for the Kärcher Rain System® hose or the soaker hose. The hoses are attached directly and fixed using a union nut, without any need for tools. The efficient Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering systems. It works with up to 4 bar pressure, can be individually adapted to almost any type of garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for needs-based watering control.