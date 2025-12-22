Soaker Hose
The 10-m long trickle hose is perfect for the efficient watering of hedges and bushes thanks to the even output. The hose can be extended to 50 m.
The 10-m long trickle hose is part of the Kärcher Rain System®. The water drips evenly from the hose across the entire length and lands exactly where it is needed, thus ensuring extremely efficient watering of hedges and bushes. The hose can be shortened as needed and extended using I-connectors or branched out with T-connectors (max. hose length: 50 m). The T-connector is recommended for connecting to the Kärcher Rain System®. With the adjustable outflow at the side the amount of water required can be optimally set for the trickle hose. The two-layer hose is free from cadmium, barium and lead, meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. The hose is ideally operated at up to 2 bar. The hose assembly does not require the use of any tools and is therefore very easy. The Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and traditional watering, works at up to 4 bar pressure and can be individually adapted to almost every type of garden.
Features and benefits
Soaker hose for the Kärcher Rain System®
- Direct watering along the plants.
Can be extended up to 50 m
Quality garden hose
- Environmentally friendly and unharmful to health.
Free from cadmium, barium and lead
Winterproof
- Hose can remain outside in winter.
The optimal pressure for the soaker hose is 2 bar
Can also be used underground
- The soaker hose can be buried under a loose layer of soil up to 5 cm deep.
10 m length
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|10
|Max. pressure (bar)
|4
|Output volume at 4 bar (l/h)
|250
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|147 x 345 x 25
Equipment
- Winterproof
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Hedges
- Planting in rows