Automatic hose reel, stainless steel, includes swivel holder, 20 m

Automatic stainless steel hose reel. With swivel holder. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.

Automatic stainless steel hose reel. With swivel holder. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 20
Temperature (°C) max. 150
Max. pressure (bar) 200
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 17.1

Scope of supply

  • Hose reel
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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