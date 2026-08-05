Automatic hose reel, stainless steel, includes swivel holder, 20 m
Automatic stainless steel hose reel. With swivel holder. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.
Automatic stainless steel hose reel. With swivel holder. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|20
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 150
|Max. pressure (bar)
|200
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|17.1
Scope of supply
- Hose reel
Videos
Compatible machines
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 M