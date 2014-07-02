Nozzle kit:crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, suction brush, accessories holder, ID 32

Nozzle kit consisting of a crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, suction brush and accessories holder. The accessory kit is suitable for all Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners in nominal width DN 32.

Features and benefits
High-quality, robust equipment
Intelligent accessory storage
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 32
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 270 x 200 x 65
Videos
Compatible machines