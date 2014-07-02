Nozzle kit:crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, suction brush, accessories holder, ID 32
Nozzle kit consisting of a crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, suction brush and accessories holder. The accessory kit is suitable for all Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners in nominal width DN 32.
Features and benefits
High-quality, robust equipment
Intelligent accessory storage
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 32
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|270 x 200 x 65