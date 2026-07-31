Roller brush, hard, red, CV 30/1
Hard roller brush with a length of 277 mm and red polyamide bristles for all CV 30/1 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Roller brush of 277 mm for all CV 30/1 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners. The roller is equipped with hard, red 10 mm polyamide bristles and is perfect for cleaning needle felt floor coverings, for example. Bristle diameter: 0.30 mm.
Specifications
Technical data
|Brush length (mm)
|277
|Hardness grade
|hard
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|red
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|275 x 65 x 65