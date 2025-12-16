Pressure washer G 2700 R
The G 2700 R is our most compact gas powered pressure washer. It generates 2700 PSI of TruPressure®, ensuring you get consistent cleaning power in a machine taking up minimal storage space.
The G 2700 R portable gas pressure washer delivers 2700 PSI of TruPressure™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power. It is powered by a performance driven Kärcher KPS 196 cc engine with auto choke for easy starting – just pull the trigger and clean. Equipped with oversized 12" wheels, onboard accessory storage, four spray nozzles and easy-access hose connections, this pressure washer was designed with the homeowner in mind. Its rugged welded-steel frame is easy to transport and requires no tools for assembly. Set up and start cleaning in five minutes or less! Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory use. Backed by an industry-leading 3 year engine / 2 year pump warranty.WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Specifications
Technical data
|Motor manufacturer
|Kärcher
|Displacement (cc³)
|196
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|31
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|24.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|683 x 387 x 882
Scope of supply
- Spray gun with child safety lock
- Spray lance with Quick Connect adapter (zinc-coated)
- Detergent hose: With filter
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated water filter