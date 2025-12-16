Pressure washer K 1700
The K 1700 offers performance and convenience at a very attractive price and is backed by our best warranty.
The all-new K 1700 was developed to offer high cleaning performance and unparalleled ease of use. This electric pressure washer delivers 1700 PSI of TruPressure™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power and driven by a reliable universal motor. It includes convenience features such as a unique on/off foot switch, a handy storage bin, large one-half gallon removable detergent tank and three spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning). Metal hose connections, oversized no-flat wheels and an integrated aluminum frame make this unit highly durable. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly – you can set up and start using the K 1700 in five minutes or less! Backed by a three year limited warranty, the K 1700 electric pressure washer is perfect for tackling typical outdoor cleaning jobs.WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
On/Off foot switch.Convenient operation. Easy to access.
Large removable storage bin.Hassle-free storage of accessories. Can also store personal items. Easy to remove and clean.
Onboard detergent tank.Clean more quickly with soap. Holds up to a half-gallon of detergent. Easy to remove and clean.
Unique power cord storage.
- Reduces storage clutter.
- Keep power plug overhead and easy to reach.
- Helps prevent damage while stored.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|20.7
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|28.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (in)
|17.25 x 16.5 x 33