The all-new K 1700 was developed to offer high cleaning performance and unparalleled ease of use. This electric pressure washer delivers 1700 PSI of TruPressure™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power and driven by a reliable universal motor. It includes convenience features such as a unique on/off foot switch, a handy storage bin, large one-half gallon removable detergent tank and three spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning). Metal hose connections, oversized no-flat wheels and an integrated aluminum frame make this unit highly durable. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly – you can set up and start using the K 1700 in five minutes or less! Backed by a three year limited warranty, the K 1700 electric pressure washer is perfect for tackling typical outdoor cleaning jobs.WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.