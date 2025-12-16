Pressure washer K 2 Ergo
Karcher’s 1600 PSI K2 Ergo pressure washer delivers strong cleaning power for jobs around the house. The adjustable, telescoping handle makes transport easy - reducing bending and strain. The Vario spray wand allows for quick adjustment between low and high pressure without the need to switch nozzles. For stubborn stains, the patented Dirtblaster® spray wand will clean up the toughest messes.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 110
|Flow rate (l/h)
|280
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (A)
|13
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|280 x 242 x 572
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes