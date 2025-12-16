Quick as a flash: the ultra-compact, space-saving K 2 Horizontal pressure washer eliminates dirt from small surfaces and vehicles, garden tools and outdoor furniture in next to no time. With the Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The device is ideal for all occasional cleaning tasks around the home and garden. Thanks to its low weight and the practical integrated carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 2 Horizontal to wherever it is needed. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the six-metre high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. The trigger gun and spray lance can be stored on the device itself for convenience. The cable cleverly wraps around the base of the device.