Pressure washer K 2 Horizontal
Small and space-saving: the K 2 Horizontal is the perfect pressure washer for occasional use and light dirt, for example on bicycles and/or garden tools as well as outdoor furniture.
Quick as a flash: the ultra-compact, space-saving K 2 Horizontal pressure washer eliminates dirt from small surfaces and vehicles, garden tools and outdoor furniture in next to no time. With the Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The device is ideal for all occasional cleaning tasks around the home and garden. Thanks to its low weight and the practical integrated carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 2 Horizontal to wherever it is needed. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the six-metre high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. The trigger gun and spray lance can be stored on the device itself for convenience. The cable cleverly wraps around the base of the device.
Features and benefits
Ultra-compact space-saving deviceFor simple, space-saving storage, even in small alcoves. Can be carried with just one hand.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Quick Connect systemThe high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Tidy storage
- Store hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|127
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 110
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 300
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 197 x 248
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
- Cable storage