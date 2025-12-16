The Kärcher Home & Garden app turns every user into a cleaning expert – and makes possible a more thorough cleaning result with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task and comprehensive service including information about the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The Car & Home Kit allows effective vehicle cleaning and splash-free cleaning of larger areas. It includes a wash brush to remove grey film and a foam jet that delivers well-adherent foam, the T 1 Surface Cleaner and 1 l of Universal Cleaner. The height-adjustable telescopic handle allows comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as an 8 metre hose.