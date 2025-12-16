Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Car & Home
With support from the application consultant in the app: The Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer for cleaning bicycles or garden furniture, for example. Incl. Car & Home Kit.
The Kärcher Home & Garden app turns every user into a cleaning expert – and makes possible a more thorough cleaning result with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task and comprehensive service including information about the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The Car & Home Kit allows effective vehicle cleaning and splash-free cleaning of larger areas. It includes a wash brush to remove grey film and a foam jet that delivers well-adherent foam, the T 1 Surface Cleaner and 1 l of Universal Cleaner. The height-adjustable telescopic handle allows comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as an 8 metre hose.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick ConnectEasy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Integrated suction hose
- For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
- Can be used without complication. Suction hose for the use of detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 110 / max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 330
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|246 x 280 x 586
Scope of supply
- Surface cleaners: T 1
- Spray lance extension
- Wash brush
- Foam jet: 0.3 l
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Click Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture