Pressure washer K 2000
The K 2000 delivers best-in-class performance, value and convenience – including dual detergent tanks and an onboard hose reel. Backed by our best warranty.
The all-new K 2000 was developed to offer best-in-class cleaning performance and unparalleled ease of use. This electric pressure washer delivers 2000 PSI of TruPressure™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power, and is driven by a rugged induction motor. It includes convenience features such as an unique on/off foot switch, a pressurized hose reel, a handy storage bin, two removable half-gallon detergent tanks and four spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning). Metal hose connections, oversized no-flat wheels and an integrated aluminum frame make this unit highly durable. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly – you can set up and start using the K 2000 in five minutes or less! When you're done cleaning, simply fold down the handle for compact storage. Backed by a three year limited warranty, the K 2000 is Kärcher's top-of-the-range consumer electric pressure washer and the ideal outdoor cleaning companion for demanding homeowners.WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Folding handle.
- Compact storage.
- Takes up less garage space.
Dual onboard detergent tanks.
- Clean more quickly with soap.
- Holds up to two half-gallons of detergent.
- Selector switch to easily alternate between detergents.
Pressurized hose reel.
- Convenient use of high pressure hose.
- Safe and tidy storage of hose.
On/Off foot switch.
- Convenient operation.
- Easy to access.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|44.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|52.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (in)
|18.25 x 22 x 35.5