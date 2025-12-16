The all-new K 2000 was developed to offer best-in-class cleaning performance and unparalleled ease of use. This electric pressure washer delivers 2000 PSI of TruPressure™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power, and is driven by a rugged induction motor. It includes convenience features such as an unique on/off foot switch, a pressurized hose reel, a handy storage bin, two removable half-gallon detergent tanks and four spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning). Metal hose connections, oversized no-flat wheels and an integrated aluminum frame make this unit highly durable. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly – you can set up and start using the K 2000 in five minutes or less! When you're done cleaning, simply fold down the handle for compact storage. Backed by a three year limited warranty, the K 2000 is Kärcher's top-of-the-range consumer electric pressure washer and the ideal outdoor cleaning companion for demanding homeowners.WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.