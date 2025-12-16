With the small and space-saving K 3 Horizontal FJ pressure washer, dirt is a thing of the past. Thanks to its 6-metre long high-pressure hose, the pressure washer is perfect for occasional use around the home and gives a sparkling shine to small garden surfaces and patios, as well as garden furniture and even vehicles. The accessories include a foam jet that is suitable for the generation and application of powerful foam for the cleaning and care of cars, stone and wood surfaces and façades. With the Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet loosens even the most stubborn dirt, whilst the pump is protected by a water filter – for a long lifetime. Thanks to its low weight and the practical integrated carrying handle, the K 3 Horizontal FJ can be easily transported to wherever it is needed. The Quick Connect system allows the high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. All supplied accessories can be easily stored on the K 3 Horizontal FJ itself.