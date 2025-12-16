Pressure washer K 3 Horizontal FJ
You can always count on the K 3 Horizontal FJ pressure washer: The small assistant is ideally suited to cleaning dirt from patios, garden furniture and cars. With foam jet.
With the small and space-saving K 3 Horizontal FJ pressure washer, dirt is a thing of the past. Thanks to its 6-metre long high-pressure hose, the pressure washer is perfect for occasional use around the home and gives a sparkling shine to small garden surfaces and patios, as well as garden furniture and even vehicles. The accessories include a foam jet that is suitable for the generation and application of powerful foam for the cleaning and care of cars, stone and wood surfaces and façades. With the Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet loosens even the most stubborn dirt, whilst the pump is protected by a water filter – for a long lifetime. Thanks to its low weight and the practical integrated carrying handle, the K 3 Horizontal FJ can be easily transported to wherever it is needed. The Quick Connect system allows the high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. All supplied accessories can be easily stored on the K 3 Horizontal FJ itself.
Features and benefits
Accessory storage on the deviceThe hose, the spray lances, the trigger gun and the foam jet can be stored neatly and efficiently on the device itself.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Tidy storageStore hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 330
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 197 x 264
Scope of supply
- Foam jet: 0.3 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
- Cable storage