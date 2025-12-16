Pressure washer K 4 Power Control
Can be used together with the Kärcher Home & Garden app including application consultant for ideal support: the K 4 Power Control pressure washer with G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun and spray lances.
The K 4 Power Control pressure washer makes it unbelievably easy to clean every surface at the right pressure. And thanks to the Kärcher Home & Garden app finding the right pressure is also very simple: The application consultant integrated in the app supports the user with practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning object – for perfect cleaning results. Apart from the application consultant, the app offers other helpful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. When the right pressure level has been found, it can be easily set by turning the spray lance and checked on the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun. The K 4 Power Control also impresses with the Kärcher Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system for effortless changeover of the detergent, a telescopic handle for comfortable transportation, as well as a park position for readily accessible accessories.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent systemInnovative insertion system for Kärcher detergent bottles. For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Height-adjustable telescopic handle
- For a convenient pulling height.
- Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|402 x 306 x 588
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated storage net
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars