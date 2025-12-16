Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Car & Home
K 5 Power Control pressure washer with application consultant via app, G 160 Q Power Control spray gun, Vario Power spray lance and Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean system. Incl. Car & Home Kit.
For even greater control in many cleaning situations and when cleaning different objects, the application consultant in the Kärcher Home & Garden app can provide users with handy tips and tricks . The application consultant describes the optimal pressure level for the object selected for cleaning. The pressure can easily be manually adjusted by turning the Vario Power spray lance. The app also offers other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. What's more, the device produces great results with the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun and the dirt blaster. Includes Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of universal cleaner, as well as Car Cleaning Kit with foam jet and rotating wash brush. Other equipment details include the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system for fast, no-mess detergent changes, the aluminium telescopic handle for comfortable transportation and space-saving storage, the Quick Connect system for effortless and time-saving connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose to and from the device and the trigger gun, as well as the parking position for easy-to-reach accessories.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent systemInnovative insertion system for Kärcher detergent bottles. For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Telescopic handle made of high-quality aluminium
- Can be adapted to people of different heights.
- The height of the telescopic handle can be adjusted by pulling.
- Completely retractable handle for space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 135
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 318
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2.1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|20
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|402 x 306 x 588
Scope of supply
- Surface cleaners: T 5
- Spray lance extension
- Rotating Wash Brush
- Foam jet: 1 l
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated storage net
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Façade