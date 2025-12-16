Pressure washer K 5 Premium
The "K5 Premium" high-pressure cleaner with water-cooled motor and hose reel is designed for ease of use. Ideal for moderate dirt, e.g. large vehicles, stone walls and bicycles.
The "K5 Premium" high-pressure cleaner with powerful water-cooled motor is ideal for the occasional removal of moderate dirt. Quickly and effortlessly cleans large vehicles, stone walls and bicycles. Features include a gun with practical Quick Connect connector, 8 m high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance (VPS) for convenient pressure adjustment and gentle surface cleaning, dirt blaster with powerful pencil jet for removing stubborn dirt and water filter for reliably protecting the pump against the ingress of dirt particles. The P&C universal cleaner rounds off the package.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe state-of-the-art water-cooled motor impresses with its long service life and high level of performance.
Tidy storageEverything is kept clean and tidy thanks to a hose reel with convenient hose coiling and large cable hook, which allows for easy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Large wheelsFor safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 135
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 318
|Area performance (m²)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (A)
|13
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|18
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 426 x 872
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 7.5 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Tank with detergent adjustment
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes