Pressure washer K 5 Premium

The "K5 Premium" high-pressure cleaner with water-cooled motor and hose reel is designed for ease of use. Ideal for moderate dirt, e.g. large vehicles, stone walls and bicycles.

The "K5 Premium" high-pressure cleaner with powerful water-cooled motor is ideal for the occasional removal of moderate dirt. Quickly and effortlessly cleans large vehicles, stone walls and bicycles. Features include a gun with practical Quick Connect connector, 8 m high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance (VPS) for convenient pressure adjustment and gentle surface cleaning, dirt blaster with powerful pencil jet for removing stubborn dirt and water filter for reliably protecting the pump against the ingress of dirt particles. The P&C universal cleaner rounds off the package.

Features and benefits
Outstanding performance
Outstanding performance
The state-of-the-art water-cooled motor impresses with its long service life and high level of performance.
Tidy storage
Tidy storage
Everything is kept clean and tidy thanks to a hose reel with convenient hose coiling and large cable hook, which allows for easy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Large wheels
Large wheels
For safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 120
Frequency (Hz) 60
Pressure (bar) max. 135
Flow rate (l/h) max. 318
Area performance (m²) 40
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (A) 13
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 13.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 18
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 418 x 426 x 872

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 7.5 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Integrated high-pressure hose reel
  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Tank with detergent adjustment
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Integrated water filter
  • Water suction
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small cars
  • Outside steps
  • Medium-sized and estate cars
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Mobile homes
Accessories
