Pressure washer K 5 Premium Smart Control Car&Home
K 5 Premium Power Control pressure washer with application consultant via app, G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun, Vario Power spray lance, Plug 'n' Clean system, hose reel and Home and Car Kit.
For even greater control in many cleaning situations and for different cleaning objects, the user is assisted with tips and tricks from the application consultant via the Kärcher Home & Garden app. The application consultant describes the optimal pressure level for the selected cleaning object. The pressure can easily be manually adjusted by turning the Vario Power spray lance. The app also offers other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. The device also produces great results with the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun and the dirt blaster. Including Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of universal cleaner, as well as Car Cleaning Kit with foam jet and rotating wash brush. Other equipment details include the hose reel for convenient handling, the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system for quick and clean detergent changes, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle, the Quick Connect system for effortless connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose to and from the device and the trigger gun, as well as the parking position for readily available accessories.
Features and benefits
Connects to the Home & Garden app via BluetoothThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. The app transmits the optimal pressure to the pressure washer via Bluetooth.
Hose reel for comfortable handlingThe high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space. Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out. Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Smart Control spray gun and 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lanceSpray gun with LCD display and buttons for pressure or detergent dosing. The rotating 3-in-1 Multi Jet contains three different nozzles for easy replacement. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Telescopic handle made of high-quality aluminium
- Can be adapted to people of different heights.
- The height of the telescopic handle can be adjusted by pulling.
- Completely retractable handle for space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 135 / max. 13.5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 350
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2.1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|14.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|414 x 306 x 588
Scope of supply
- Surface cleaners: T 5
- Spray lance extension
- Rotating Wash Brush
- Foam jet: 1 l
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Smart Control
- 3-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Integrated storage net
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
- Connection via Bluetooth
- operation using app
- smart services/features in the app
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls