For even greater control in many cleaning situations and for different cleaning objects, the user is assisted with tips and tricks from the application consultant via the Kärcher Home & Garden app. The application consultant describes the optimal pressure level for the selected cleaning object. The pressure can easily be manually adjusted by turning the Vario Power spray lance. The app also offers other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. The device also produces great results with the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun and the dirt blaster. Including Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of universal cleaner, as well as Car Cleaning Kit with foam jet and rotating wash brush. Other equipment details include the hose reel for convenient handling, the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system for quick and clean detergent changes, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle, the Quick Connect system for effortless connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose to and from the device and the trigger gun, as well as the parking position for readily available accessories.