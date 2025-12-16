Whether it is spring, summer, autumn or winter – the new S 6 Twin sweeper from Kärcher is suitable for year-round cleaning around the home and garden. It is effective: Thanks to its powerful roller brush, its 2 side brushes and a sweeping width of 860 mm in total, it effortlessly sweeps areas of up to 3000 m² in an hour. It is ergonomic: The push handle can be set to 2 positions without having to stoop and can be optimally adapted to the height of the respective user. And it is clean: The waste lands directly in the 38 litre waste hopper which causes no dirty hands when emptying. Another highlight is the additional height adjustment of the side brush, which makes possible an adaptation of the contact pressure to the waste – and therefore optimal sweeping results. The S 6 Twin can also be fully collapsed thanks to a footplate at the frame and stored in a space-saving manner. The sweeper is ready for use in no time thanks to the tool-free side brush attachment.