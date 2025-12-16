Ultra-lightweight, powerful and battery-powered: It is the first vacuum of its kind to boast a carrying weight on the back of just 4.5 kilograms. This is thanks to the innovative EPP material, which also makes the BVL 3/1 Bp Pack backpack vacuum particularly robust and hard-wearing despite its low weight. Whether for school caretakers, tradesmen and women or for use in private households – the hard work is taken out of spot cleaning and cleaning the stairs: The powerful backpack vacuum cleaner with 3-litre container volume is the perfect solution for cleaning in tight spaces. This is made possible by the powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery providing long running times. The ergonomic carrying frame of the backpack vacuum cleaner takes the strain out of work. Thanks to the practical control panel on the waist strap for controlling all important operating and additional functions, the BVL 3/1 Bp Pack is extremely user-friendly and can be operated effortlessly. Various accessories are included as standard – the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ 36-volt lithium-ion battery, the compatible fast charger and a tear-resistant fleece filter bag. A highly effective HEPA-14 filter is also available as an optional extra.