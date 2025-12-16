Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH 2
Powerful problem-solver: The battery-powered CVH 2 is light and compact and particularly suitable as a reliable aid for daily cleaning tasks in the kitchen, living room, bedroom and car.
Impressive performance: the battery-powered CVH 2 handheld vacuum cleaner is a lightweight, effortless yet powerful device to remove occasional dirt, such as crumbs, dust and hair from furniture, floors and cars. Its compact, lightweight design means that this vacuum cleaner is also easy to operate and store away. Plus, the washable two-step filter system, comprising a fine steel mesh for coarse dirt and hair and the downstream HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998), ensures exhaust air is extra clean.
Features and benefits
Lightweight and compactEffortlessly carry out small everyday cleaning tasks.
Ready to use immediatelyCan be used at any time and anywhere thanks to the compact design and simple use of accessories.
Two-stage filter systemIdeal combination of fine steel mesh for coarse dirt and hair, as well as the HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998).
Powerful cleaning performance
- Optimal suction power for all types of smaller cleaning tasks.
Washable filter and dust container
- Easy to clean under running water and can be reused.
Practical accessories
- Suitable for delicate surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|78
|Runtime min. mode (min)
|10
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery voltage (V)
|7.2
|Voltage (V)
|7.2
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2
|Battery charging time with standard charger (h)
|4
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|330 x 76 x 76
Scope of supply
- 2-in-1 crevice nozzle
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
Videos
Application areas
- Furniture
- Vehicle interior