Vacuum cleaner VC 3
The yellow VC 3 multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner without filter bag is powerful, economical and washable. With its transparent waste container, the cleaning effect can be seen at a glance.
The compact VC 3 canister vacuum cleaner with multi-cyclone technology allows you to vacuum without a filter bag. This saves you having to change and buy new expensive filter bags. You can also see at a glance when the transparent waste container needs emptying. In addition, the bagless system does not produce unpleasant odours, which everybody – and not just allergy sufferers – can appreciate. Thanks to its compact size, the VC 3 is perfect for a wide range of applications in flats and smaller houses. The crevice nozzle and soft dusting brush mean you can thoroughly clean narrow gaps and delicate surfaces as well as hard floors and carpets. Other equipment features on the vacuum cleaner are the EPA hygiene filter, which reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen or other allergy-triggering particles, and the practical parking position.
Features and benefits
Multi-cyclone technologyNo loss of suction power. Saves you money as no filter bags are used. The waste container can be cleaned out simply with water.
EPA 12 filterCatches 99.5% of dust and particles. Protects health. Improves the home environment.
Low noise generationDoes not disrupt daily life. Convenient to use.
Automatic cable rewind
Compact design
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|800
|Operating radius (m)
|7.5
|Waste container capacity (l)
|0.9
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|78
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|388 x 269 x 334
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.5 m
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Metal
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Soft dusting brush
- Parquet nozzle
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
- Practical parking position
- Automatic cable rewind
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpets
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)