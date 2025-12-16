The compact VC 3 canister vacuum cleaner with multi-cyclone technology allows you to vacuum without a filter bag. This saves you having to change and buy new expensive filter bags. You can also see at a glance when the transparent waste container needs emptying. In addition, the bagless system does not produce unpleasant odours, which everybody – and not just allergy sufferers – can appreciate. Thanks to its compact size, the VC 3 is perfect for a wide range of applications in flats and smaller houses. The crevice nozzle and soft dusting brush mean you can thoroughly clean narrow gaps and delicate surfaces as well as hard floors and carpets. Other equipment features on the vacuum cleaner are the EPA hygiene filter, which reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen or other allergy-triggering particles, and the practical parking position.