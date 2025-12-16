Nozzle
Small, convenient and easy to connect to the garden hose: the ideal nozzle for uncomplicated watering tasks.
The small nozzle is perfect for easy watering in the garden. With the continuously adjustable spraying patterns, the water distribution can be flexibly set between cone and point jet as required. Flower and plant beds can be easily watered, and terraces or garden furniture can be cleaned of coarse dirt. This makes the entry-level nozzle ideal for both watering and cleaning tasks. When not in use, the water flow on the spray nozzle can simply be turned off. By the way: Garden sprayers from Kärcher are compatible will all available click systems and can be connected to your garden hose without any problems.
Features and benefits
Spraying pattern continuously definable from hard jet to cone jet
- Ideal for watering (cone jet) and cleaning (point jet).
Self-emptying
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Small and compact
- Easy to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|131 x 36 x 36
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Self-draining function
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Videos
Application areas
- Plant watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Light dirt